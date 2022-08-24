NAUGATUCK — Nancy Ray Cooper, age 68, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit.

Born in Bridgeport on April 15, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Isador and Henrietta Cooper.

Nancy graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport and attended Housatonic Community College.

She had worked in the office at Pitney-Bowes for many years. She enjoyed the company of her cats and friends.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Gary Cooper of Florida and her sister, Janice Maronich of Fairfield; several nieces and nephews; and friends and caregivers Richard and Eva Ann Braca of Naugatuck.

All services will be private and burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Naugatuck.

To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.

The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, has been entrusted with her arrangements.