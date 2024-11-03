Miguel A. Martinez

WATERBURY — It is with heavy hearts that the family of Miguel Angel Martinez announces his passing on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Yale New Haven Hospital while embraced by the love of his family.

Miguel was born May 28, 1982 in Bronx, N.Y., a son of Julio C. and Maria (Moya) Martinez. He worked as an information technologist in communications and was the family computer whiz.

Miguel found solace at the beach, feeding the seagulls and watching the sun set. His favorite times were spent with his children, grandchildren and large family. Family brought him joy.

He was an avid sports fan and dedicated follower of the New England Patriots and Yankees. His food favorites were tortilla soup, Taco Bell and the candy Sour Patch — a unique combination for sure.

Miguel had a wonderful smile and great wit. He is gone from this earth much too soon, but his strong love of his family will always remain in their hearts.

Left to cherish his love and treasure his memory, beside his parents, are his children Ivan (Kristina) Irizarry of Plainville, Julio Martinez of Willimantic, Deanna (Jacob) Irizarry of New Britain, Natalia Martinez of Plainville.

Miguel also leaves his precious grandchildren, Arabella and Emma. Miguel also leaves his siblings, Anna (Edward) Stancato of Florida, Nancy Martinez of Pennsylvania, Kiley (Iliana) Cardona of Waterbury, Julio (Winnie) Martinez of Bristol, Merari Martinez of Waterbury, Jeremias (Stefanie) Martinez of North Carolina, Abesag Martinez of East Hartford; and Amanda (Dennis) Martinez-Comacho of Florida, the mother of his beloved children Cindy, of Willimantic; and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.

A funeral service for Miguel was to be Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11:30 a.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Visitation was to be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Martinez family with services and throughout this difficult journey of grief. For directions, information or to share your words of comfort, please visit prospectmeemorial.com.