CHESHIRE — Michael Thomas Semeraro, 50, of Cheshire, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He was the loving son of Thomas and Rose (Ferraro) Semeraro.

He was born May 4, 1972 in Waterbury. Michael was a graduate of Holy Cross High School. After high school, he went on to become a toolmaker and ultimately the manager of the family business, Semco Tool & Manufacturing.

In his spare time Mike became an expert marksman and gun enthusiast. He was able to hit his target at 1,000 yards. Customers could count on Mike’s expertise to guide them to choosing the best purchase for them at the Gun Store in Waterbury, where he worked part time.

Family was always first and foremost for Michael. His close-knit family could count on him to drop everything and come to their aid whatever the need.

Being “Uncle Mikey” to his treasured nieces Juliette and Samantha was one of his favorite roles in life. They had him wrapped around their little fingers. Amazon stock will fall now that Mike’s cart isn’t overflowing with gifts for others.

Michael was very proud of his country and supportive to those who swore to defend our nation and its people. His favorite charities were the Wounded Warrior Project and Tunnels to Towers — both charities dedicated to the wounded military.

In the short 50 years of Mike’s life, he made many many friends. His family always knew how much he loved them; he was close to all of them. Every birthday, holiday, family occasion Mike would be sure to be there.

His wide-open smile and loving ways will be forever treasured. If only they had more time with him.

Left to treasure his memory and love are Mike’s parents, Tom and Rose Semeraro of Prospect; his brother Kenneth of Harwinton; and his nieces Juliette and Samantha Semeraro.

He also leaves his aunts and uncles, Jay and Ann Ferraro, of Waterbury and Daniel and Nancy Semeraro, of Prospect; as well as several cousins and very many friends.

Michael was predeceased by his grandparents Sofio and Teresa Semeraro, John and Elsie Ferraro; as well as aunt Jean Semeraro and uncle Frank Semeraro.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at St. Anthony Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect, with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. Visitation was on Sept. 1, 2022 at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road. You are invited to share a fond memory, favorite photo or words of comfort for Mike’s family at prospectmemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers if you so desire, memorial donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org or the Tunnels to Towers Foundations at t2t.org.