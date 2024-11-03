Michael R. Rahuba

WATERBURY — It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Robert Rahuba, 70, of Waterbury, announces his passing on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at VITAS Hospice Care, Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Born July 30, 1954 in Waterbury, Mike was the only son of the late Michael Roman Rahuba and Patricia (Kucher) Rahuba of Wolcott.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed a peaceful day on the water fishing, or a morning in the woods hunting. As a home improvement contractor, he worked very hard to provide quality work for his customers.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Darcie (Conley); and his daughters, Michelle Rahuba of Waterbury, and Malanie Balfore and her husband Kyle of Bristol. He also leaves his sister Sandie Blakney and her husband Harold, of Buxton, N.C.

Friends and family were invited to share time, love and memories with Mike’s family on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements