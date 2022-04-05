BEACON FALLS — Michael James Norton, 64, of Beacon Falls, entered into rest peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Vitas Healthcare at Saint Mary’s Hospital. He was born in Waterbury on July 3, 1957, loving son of Arthur E. and Janet Gillingham Norton.

Mike was a Heavy Equipment Machine Operator-Mechanic for Apple Oil Company of West Haven. In his younger years, he worked for Commerford and Shea Circus. He enjoyed boating, fishing and working on cars. Mike was a good tinkerer and liked to shoot the breeze while sitting in his garage. On Sundays, he liked to watch the NASCAR races and the New York Giants. Most of all, he liked to spend time with his family and many friends. Mike will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.

His loving family in addition to his parents includes his two brothers, Arthur (Chip) E. Norton Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Bethany, and James R. Norton and his partner, Jackie Wirsing, of Naugatuck; his sister, Bonnie Maciejko and her husband, Robert, of Oxford; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service in celebration of Michael’s life was in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour, with the Rev. Jess Joles, Pastor of the Beacon Falls Congregational Church officiating. Interment in the family plot at Pines Bridges Cemetery in Beacon Falls followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Michael’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society of CT, PO Box 280285, East Hartford, CT 06128 or through the funeral home.

