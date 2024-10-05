Michael G. Puzar

WATERTOWN — Michael “Mikey” G. Puzar, 37, of Watertown passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, while embraced by the love of his family.

Mikey was born July 10, 1987 in Waterbury, the youngest son of Jim and Kimberlee (Whirlow) Puzar. Mikey brought joy to those around him in simple ways: his hearty laugh, his energetic appreciation of delivery trucks, school buses, and computer games and his music choices of “Low Rider,” The Beatles and Queen.

Despite limited verbal vocabulary, he communicated completely his love of his Mom, Dad and brother Brian, and of course SpongeBob, Patrick and Paw Patrol.

He enjoyed computer games, particularly Mah Jong, raviolis, pizza and bananas. As a 7-year-old, he was the grateful recipient of a trip to Disney World with his family gifted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

May Mikey forever be honored for the example he set in enjoying the simpler aspects of life, a valuable lesson in today’s fast-paced world, and for the huge amount of love he so freely gave.

Left to cherish Mikey’s love and memory, beside his parents Jim and Kim, are his brother Brian Puzar of Watertown; his uncle Chris Whirlow of Rhode Island, and uncle David Puzar of Alabama.

Mikey was privileged with three wonderful “Aunties”: Sue Bergen DeBiase and her husband Tom, Roxana Simpson, and Karen Meehan, who is also Mikey’s godmother.

Friends and family were invited to visit with the Puzar family on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. A service honoring Mikey’s life was to begin at 7 p.m. Burial was to be private and at the convenience of the family.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is privileged and honored to be entrusted with the arrangements and to care for the Puzar family throughout their grief journey. Please visit prospectmemorial.com to share your words of comfort.

The Puzar family would like to thank the Hospice team of Hartford HealthCare, the staff of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Cardiology Department, Yale New Haven Hospital Neurology Department, and the staff at Within Reach Day Program. Their care, skill and compassion are truly appreciated.