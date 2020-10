BEACON FALLS — Nicole (Scott) Bousquet, 50, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was the wife of Douglas Bousquet.

A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.fordfh.com.