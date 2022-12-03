NAUGATUCK — Mr. Maurice P. Maia, 81, of Naugatuck, entered into the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the love and comfort of his residence. He was the husband of Ann (Wertman) Maia.

Maurice was born in Waterbury on July 19, 1941, son of the late Manuel Lopes and Josephine (Gomes) Maia. He proudly served his country first as a U.S. Marine for six years, during which he served in Vietnam, and later reenlisted with the US Air Force, having served for 17 years. He dedicated his life to the military and worked as an administrator for the Soldiers, Sailors & Marines Fund for 20 years until his retirement in 2009.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He and his wife and other family members enjoyed fishing. Maurice was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.

Besides his wife Ann of 39 years, he leaves to honor and cherish his memory, five children, Maurice P. Maia Jr. and his wife Julia, of Naugatuck, Korie Zappone and her husband Mark, Erin Maia-Byrd and her husband Marcus, and Jared Maia and his wife Samantha, all of Waterbury, and Jaina Harris and her husband Tyler, of New Haven; four brothers, John “Pudgie” Maia and his wife Sheila, James Maia and his wife Beverly, and Ronald Maia and his wife Maritza, all of Waterbury, and Francis Maia and his wife Sue, of Southington; three sisters, Dian Morales and her husband P.R., of New York City, Nadine Grubbs and her husband E.J., and Linda Arrington and her husband Daniel, all of Waterbury; 12 grandchildren, Bianca, Taylor, Nathan, Marcus Jr., Eriana, Jaylin, Anthony, Jonathan, Sophia, T.K., Tyler Jr. and Tori; his best friend, Betty Wertman of Waterbury; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his first wife Cynthia (Massey) Maia; and three brothers, Stevie, Julio and Manuel Maia.

A funeral service was to be celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury. Military honors were to follow the service outside at the funeral home.

Cremation was to follow. Calling hours were to be Sunday before the service from noon to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

