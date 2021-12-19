BEACON FALLS — Maureen A. Scott, 81, of Beacon Falls, beloved wife of 59 years to David Scott, died suddenly on Dec. 7, 2021.

Mrs. Scott was born Oct. 31, 1940, in Derby, daughter of the late Henry and Marjorie (Geoghan) Fraser. She graduated from the St. Raphael Hospital School of Nursing in New Haven, and had worked as an operating room nurse at Griffin Hospital, Derby, for many ye`ars, and later was employed by the state of Connecticut as a legal nurse consultant.

Maureen was a communicant of St. Michael Church. She was a member of the Republican Town Committee, and was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. She loved hosting holiday parties. “Her family was everything to her.”

In addition to her husband, Maureen leaves her loving family, including her son Raymond Scott (Jennie) of Beacon Falls; her daughters, Randi Bellemare (David) of Beacon Falls, Tracy Scott of Southbury, and Christy Falkoff (Ray) of Branford; her sisters, Marjorie Snell of Ansonia, and Linda Kotlisky (Dan) of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Joseph and Jaime Bellemare, Andrew Scott (Briana), Patrick and Catherine Falkoff, Jennie Valentine, Nicholas Bousquet, Corey and Sophia Murphy, and Krystain Scott; also a great-grandson, Mason Scott; her daughter-in-law, Maria Scott of Naugatuck, and a son-in-law, Douglas Bousquet of Beacon Falls.

Her son David Scott, her daughter Nicole Bousquet, and sister Joan Peck predeceased her.

Calling hours will be Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. Funeral services will be Monday, at 9 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Michael Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Beacon Falls Ambulance Corps, 35 N. Main St., Beacon Falls, CT 06403.

Please share a memory at hullfh.com.