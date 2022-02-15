NAUGATUCK — Mary Yish Moran, 82, of Naugatuck, formerly of Seymour, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Beacon Brook in Naugatuck, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bridgeport, on June 28, 1939, loving daughter of the late John and Mary Raczynski Yish.

Mary was a long time employee of Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, who lived in Seymour before moving to Naugatuck in 1997. She was a Valley Girl at heart, who loved the Seymour Pumpkin Festival and pizza from Zois in her backyard. Mary greatly enjoyed knitting and crocheting with her friends at the library. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family and many friends. Her greatest joy came from caring for her children and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.

Mary’s loving family includes her son, Henry Moran and his wife, Barbara; her two daughters, Cyndi Bashura and her husband, Stanley, and Bernadette Beamer and her husband, Marvin; her daughter-in-law, Amy Moran; her brother, Gene Yish; her thirteen grandchildren, her seven great-grandchildren, her two great-great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was predeceased by her son, James Moran; her daughter, Ruth Anne Gavitt; her brother, John Yish; and her granddaughter, Tanya Moran.

A Memorial Service in Celebration of Mary’s Life was in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour. Burial in the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour will be in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Mary’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

