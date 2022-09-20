NAUGATUCK — Mary E. Schlesinger, 89, widow of Robert Lee Schlesinger, died peacefully on Sept. 9, 2022, at the Village at East Farms.

Mary was born Nov. 22, 1932 in Williamsport, Pa., daughter of the late Ernest and Bertha Ertel. Mary moved to Naugatuck in 1957, where she and her husband Robert lived and raised their family.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and she especially loved taking care of her granddaughters. Mary loved being with family and enjoyed country music, old movies and the company of her friends.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Louise Batista; her son, Lee Robert Schlesinger and his spouse, Michael Milo; her granddaughters, Melissa Lyn Batista, Christina Marie Batista; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary’s family would like to thank the staff at the Village at East Farms and Dr. Edmund Quinn for the excellent care and support that they provided.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Calling hours are Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers and to honor Mary’s memory, donations are requested to Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, P.O. Box 1503, Waterbury, CT 06721.

