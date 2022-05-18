WATERBURY – Mary “Betty” Flanigan, 93, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022 after a short illness. Betty was the widow of Edward “Pop” Flanigan, whom she was married to for more than 50 years.

Betty was born in Waterbury on Dec. 27, 1928, daughter of the late Laura and Ted Martin. She was a graduate of Wilby High School, class of 1946. She resided in Naugatuck for more than 50 years and was employed as a secretary to the Chief of Police for the Borough of Naugatuck for more than 20 years.

Betty is survived by her son, Edward (Doreen) Flanigan of West Palm Beach, Fla.; her daughters, Shawn Flanigan of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Marybeth Flanigan of Waterbury; her sister, Dorothy Grimshaw, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brothers, Ted Martin and Eugene Martin of Waterbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial followed at St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

