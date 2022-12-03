MERIDEN — Mary Alice (Coelho) Ramos, age 97, widow of Joseph L. Ramos, passed away peacefully at Complete Care of Meriden.

Born in Angola, Africa, on Dec. 2, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Noemia (Dias) Coelho. Mary Alice had lived most of her life in Naugatuck with her family. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Waterbury.

Mary Alice is survived by her family, Noemia Barroqueiro and her husband Silverio Barroqueiro, of Wallingford, Raquel Monaghan and her husband Kevin Monaghan, of Conway, S.C., and Anthony M. Ramos and his wife MaryAnn Gervasi-Ramos, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her 11 grandchildren, Daniella Barroqueiro, David Monaghan, Rachel Fowler, Dana Monaghan, Tania Ramos, Tim Ramos, Alex Ramos, Emee Rees, Max Ramos, Deena Ramos and Gabriel Ramos; her great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews in the U.S., Portugal and Brazil; as well as a brother Antonio Coelho of Portugal.

She was predeceased by her son Joseph C. Ramos and her infant son George.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury.

Burial will be private in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck.

