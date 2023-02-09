WOLCOTT — Martin J. Macary, 56, beloved husband of Terry (Pfeifer) Macary, died unexpectedly Jan. 25, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Martin was born Nov. 29, 1966, in Waterbury, the son of the late John and Henrietta (Howes) Macary. Martin proudly graduated from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, and served in the Air Force, stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines.

He joined the Waterbury Police Department in 1994 and had served as police union president; he was a lieutenant at the time of his retirement in 2022.

Martin was a member of Harmony Lodge 42, AF&AM, Waterbury. He served as Master of Harmony Lodge in 2010 and as secretary from then on. For the Grand Lodge of Connecticut, he served as District Deputy from 2018 to 2019. He was a member of the Valley of Waterbury and the Lafayette Consistory.

He was thrice Potent Master of The Doric Lodge of Perfection and was a member of Ionic Council of Princes of Jerusalem, Corinthian Chapter of Rose Croix, of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Waterbury. He served as the assistant secretary for the Valley of Waterbury.

He was coronated as a 33rd Degree Illustrious Brother for his work and dedication in the Scottish Rite. He was also a member of several York Rite bodies, Keystone Chapter No. 27 Royal Arch Masons, Hamilton Council No. 22, Royal and Select Masters and St. Elmo’s Commandery No. 9, Knights Templar.

Martin was also a member of the Sphinx Shrine, Kaabans Shrine Club, and the Zindah Grotto M.O.V.P.E.R., where he served as treasurer. He was awarded the Robert S. Walker Award and the Pierpont Edwards Award.

A history buff, Martin enjoyed traveling the United States and world, visiting fan conventions, Renaissance fairs, and live music events. He loved cooking, especially for his lodge meetings, and playing guitar.

He was an avid collector of many things: dogs, guitars, books, movies, horror movie memorabilia, and more. His most treasured collection was his many friends.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his stepchildren, Meg Rowthorn and her husband Jacob, and Richard Pfeifer III; his brothers, Jack and his wife Melody, Richard and his wife Patricia, Donald and his wife Susan, and Douglas Macary; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Macary, and a sister-in-law, Joan Macary.

A celebration of life service followed by military honors for Marty was to be on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at noon at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. An hour of visitation was to be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Visitation with Police Honor Guard was to be on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Masonic funeral rites were to be at 6 p.m.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Marty’s family during this difficult time and with the funeral arrangements. For information or to share a treasured memory, photo or words of comfort, please visit prospectmemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, in keeping with Marty’s commitment to his community and those he protected and served, memorial donations may be made to The Children’s Dyslexia Center of CT (529 Highland Ave., Waterbury, CT 06708) or Waterbury PAL (waterburypal.org).