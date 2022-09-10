Martha Yankauskas

OXFORD — Martha Mary (Coddington) Yankauskas, age 72, beloved wife of Joseph M. Yankauskas, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

Born in Waterbury on July 22, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Clark W. and Hazel E. (Galligan) Coddington. She lived in Woodbury until she married Joe, her husband of 50 years, and then moved to Oxford.

Martha attended the Byson School in Southbury and was an active member of North Church of Woodbury in her youth. Martha worked as a nurse’s aide, providing home health care to many people over the years.

She was known for her baking and cooking from the produce provided each year from her husband’s extensive garden.

Martha was a member of the Brass City Cruisers and loved “Cruise Nights,” showing off their classic vehicles.

She also cherished her animals, both her domestic and all the wild animals around her home.

Besides her husband Joseph of Oxford, she leaves her son, Matthew Joseph (Terry) Yankauskas of Middletown; and several nieces and nephews. Martha was predeceased by her four sisters, Brenda Elaine Coddington, Diane Patricia (Walker) Neal, Judith Ann Jimmo and Pamela Joy Coddington.

All services are private. Interment will be in Southford Cemetery in Oxford at the families’ convenience. To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home is in care of her arrangements.