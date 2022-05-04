WATERBURY — Marie T. Mercier, 94, of Waterbury, passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday, April 1, 2022 after a brief illness. She was the widow of the late Leo Mercier. Marie was born Feb. 17, 1928 in Au Sable Forks, N.Y., a daughter of the late Orrie and Eva (Bombard) Sanders.

Marie retired from the State of Connecticut where she worked as a mental health worker and the cottage 12 supervisor at Southbury Training School. After retirement she and her husband Leo managed the Pachaug Marina and Campground in Griswold

Left to cherish her love and memory are her daughter, Christine and husband, William Fahy, of Waterbury; grandchildren, Jennifer Rubbo of Torrington and Brandon (Heather) Rubbo of Torrington; and great-granddaughter, Ashley Rubbo. Marie leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and many many friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Leo Mercier, sister, Peggy Famiano, and brothers, Clarence and William Sanders.

Funeral Service was at Prospect Memorial/ The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Burial will be private.

For full obituary, and to share a fond memory, photo or words of comfort for Marie’s family, you’re invited to go to prospectmemorial.com website and visit her tribute wall.