NAUGATUCK — Marianna “Mickey” Shea, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in her home. She was the loving wife of the late Carlton A. Shea for 69 years.

One of eight children, Marianna Shea was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Frederick, Md., daughter of the late E. Earl and Dorothy (Derr) Remsberg. She was raised on a dairy farm in Buckeystown, Md., and attended Buckeystown Elementary and Frederick High School.

She furthered her education at Greenbriar Junior College in Lewisburg, W.Va., received her B.S. degree from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel), and obtained her master’s degree from Southern Connecticut in early childhood education.

She taught kindergarten at Western Elementary School for 36 years and in 1972, was selected as an outstanding elementary teacher of America and was featured in “Who’s Who in American Education.”

She was active in the Salem Lutheran Church, serving in various capacities including the child care board, and altar guild. Since 2006, Mickey had been an active member of the Middlebury Congregational Church, participating in the church book club, fellowship activities and prayer group.

Throughout the years, Mrs. Shea had many hobbies such as ceramics, sewing, knitting, rug making, needlepoint, quilting. She gifted many quilts to her children and grandchildren, and had also quilted with a group that met at Hillside Covenant Church. These were donated to a women’s shelter in Waterbury.

Always fashionable, she dressed “to the nines” for all events and appointments. She was an active member of the Naugatuck Woman’s Club, Garden Club, Retired Teachers Association, and had played bridge with the same group of ladies for more than 50 years.

In addition to her love of cooking and entertaining family, she also traveled to special places and was a repeat visitor to Williamsburg, Scottsdale, Bermuda, and Cape Cod. In the summers of 2022, 2023, and 2024, she vacationed in Cape May, N.J.

She was an avid reader, devouring several books each week, enjoyed the daily newspaper, and followed politics closely.

Mrs. Shea is survived by her children, Susan Sundholm of Southbury, Ernest Shea and his wife Karen of Lutherville, Md., and Roberta Kamide of Southbury. She was the loving Nana to Scott Sundholm, Tyra Lohmann, Drew Sundholm, Kathleen Shaffer, Brian Shea, Eric Shea, Tyler Kamide and Caitlin Kamide; as well as her 17 great-grandchildren; and her sister Rachel Ford of Frederick, Md.

Her faith and love of the Lord guided her daily life and above all she left her family knowing how much they were loved.

Funeral services and committal in Grove Cemetery will be in the spring. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Middlebury Congregational Church Book of Remembrance.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit fordfh.com.