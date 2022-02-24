NAUGATUCK — Maria Vilarinho, 87, died peacefully on Feb. 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.

Maria was born on April 4, 1934, in Dornelas, Portugal, daughter of the late Jose Albertino Teixeira and Miquelina da Costa Rego. She also spent many years in Brazil, where she married and had her children. Maria was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church and a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima rosary Association.

Maria was a loving and caring person. She embodied everything that was good on this earth a thousand fold. She was someone that was concerned for the well being of others ahead of her own. She was a naturally happy and friendly person that would light up our hearts with her smile. She’ll be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Maria is survived by her daughter, Lucia (Henry) Silva; her son, William (Vimarie) Vilarinho; her grandchildren, Natalie and Brian Silva, Lizmarie, Jay, Sheyla as well as Adrian; her great-grandchild; her brothers, Firmino (M. Alcina) Teixeira and Luis (Delfina) Teixeira; her sister-in-law, Virginia (Antonio) Teixeira all of Naugatuck, and several nieces and nephews.

Maria was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Abilio Vilarinho, her brothers, Francisco and Antonio Teixeira, and her sister, Sister M. Albertina Teixeira.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury. Burial will be private and there are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Maria’s memory, donations can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury, CT 06706. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

