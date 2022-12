PROSPECT — Maria A. Sequeira, 73, of Prospect, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at The Village at East Farms.

Funeral was to be Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 9 a.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, to Our Lady of Fatima Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10. Burial was to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Waterbury.

For full service information and full obituary, please visit chaseparkwaymemorial.com.