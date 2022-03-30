OXFORD — Maddalena Brooks, 70, of Oxford, the beloved wife of Christopher Brooks, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Shady Knoll Health Care Center, Seymour. She was born in San Francesco, Italy, on June 7, 1951. Maddalena managed Village Fabric Care of Seymour for many years. She was an avid homemaker, reader and also loved to cook. She very much enjoyed being with her family and friends. Maddalena will be missed by all but will forever remain in our hearts.

In addition to her beloved husband Christopher, Maddalena’s loving family includes her two loving sons, Dennis Jones of Seymour, and Timothy Jones of Naugatuck, a caring daughter, Paige Cronin of Naugatuck, four grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.

Services and Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial gifts in memory of Maddalena may be made to The Cornerstone Church, 656 Oxford Road, Oxford, CT 06478.

The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour, 260 Bank St., Seymour, is compassionately caring for the family.

