Lucie Morissette

OTIS, Mass. — Lucie (Riendeau) Morissette, 86, widow of Joseph Armand Morissette, whom she was married to for 50 years, died peacefully Nov. 8, 2022, at her home with loving family by her side.

Lucie was born July 8, 1936, in Saint-Remi, Quebec, Canada, a daughter of the late Henri and Yvonne Riendeau. Lucie was raised in Saint-Remi, Quebec, and was a longtime resident of Naugatuck, where she was a faithful parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, a volunteer at the Naugatuck Senior Center, and the Ecumenical Food Bank and a member of the Naugatuck Woman’s Club.

Lucie worked at the footwear division of Uniroyal Inc., and retired in 1998 from the Naugatuck Glass Co., where she worked for 20 years as a glass cutter.

Lucie is survived by her children, Suzie Nelson (Clark), Paul Morissette (Jeannine) and Lisa Chandler (Mike); her grandchildren, Jeromy Nelson (Beth), Corinne Crosswait (Scott), Erica Chandler, Ryan Nelson (Taylor), Danielle Stopper (Steven) and Jessika Chandler; 13 great- grandchildren; her brothers, George Riendeau and Norman Riendeau; and many loving nieces and nephews from around the world.

In addition to her husband, and her parents, Lucie was predeceased by her granddaughter, Stacey Jenson; and her brothers and sisters, Paul Aimee Riendeau, Alice Morissette, Beatrice Laplant, Rose-Aimee Lafleur and Louis-Remi Riendeau.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial was to follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. There were no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Lucie’s memory, donations are requested to Mattatuck Volunteers, P.O. Box 257, Plymouth, CT 06782-0257; or to the American Legion Post 17, P.O. 226, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

