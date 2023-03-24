Lucia Canu

WATERBURY — Lucia (Santoro) Canu, 87, passed away peacefully at her home, while surrounded by the love of her family, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was the widow of the late Anthony Canu.

Lucia was born in Waterbury on July 14, 1935, and was one of three daughters and three sons of the late Michael and Julia (Zigadto) Santoro. Lucia grew up in Waterbury and graduated from Wilby High School. She was very bright, had a sharp business mind and excelled in her career. She retired as plant manager of Marvel Screw Machine Products in Waterbury.

Lucia and her husband, Tony, were lifelong Waterbury residents. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Cindy and Anthony have many happy childhood memories of family dinners with Lucia’s wonderful Italian specialties. Family was everything to her.

She had a sassy, spunky personality with great wit and many “one-liners.” She brightened the room with her smile and joy for living. She was a puzzle master and loved flowers.

As a young adult she enjoyed “swing” dancing on roller skates and entered many competitions. Throughout her life she enjoyed music and dancing. “Gram,” “Gigi” or “Mom,” “Sister,” “Aunt,” “Friend,” whatever relationship she shared with you, her legacy, joy and love will be cherished always.

Lucia is survived by her daughter, Cindy Canu of Waterbury; her son, Anthony Canu and his wife Vicky, of Waterbury; and grandchildren, Anthony and his wife Molly, of New York, and Mark and his wife Kaleigh, of Waterbury; and two great-grandsons, Julian and Mason.

Lucia is also survived by her sisters, Marie Fratea of Waterbury, and Jacqueline Caputo of Thomaston; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Lucia was predeceased by her three brothers, Julius, Raymond and Michael Santoro.

Visitation was to be Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. A Mass of Christian Burial was to be on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 785 Highland Ave., Waterbury. All were invited to visit with the Canu family at the funeral home from 8 to 9 a.m. that Wednesday morning before processing to the church. Interment was to immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, 2324 E. Main St., Waterbury.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Canu family. Please visit prospectmemorial.com for information or to share your words of love and comfort for Lucia and her family.