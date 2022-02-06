OXFORD — Louis A. Santilli Sr., 80, of Oxford, the beloved husband of 37 years to the late Mary Lou Santilli, entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was born in Bridgeport on Jan. 18, 1942.

Lou was a hard worker that put his family first. He loved to turn wrenches and was the proud owner of Lou Santilli’s Auto Trans Service for many years. Lou was an avid card player, firearms collector and fan of John Wayne, who loved old country music, especially Johnny Cash and Hank Williams Sr.

He was a member of the Concordia Club of Seymour and the Elks Lodge in Derby. Most of all, Lou loved to spend time with his family and many friends. He will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.

His loving family includes his three sons, Louis Santilli Jr., Nicholas Santilli, and Anthony Santilli and his wife, Kristen; his daughter, Alain Santilli; his five cherished grandchildren, Jake, Lukas, Bekka, Christian, and Bella; his brother, Anthony Santilli and his wife, Judy; his sister-in-law, Diane DeFlippo and her husband, Gary; and his niece, Allison McClain and her husband, Jim.

Lou was predeceased by his family members, Frank Santilli, Frances Rayho, Patty Rayho, and Jean Davis.

Burial in the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lou’s memory may be made to the Connecticut Human Society via their website at cthumane.org.

The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.

