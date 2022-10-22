NAUGATUCK — Lisa M. Sanford, 52, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. She was the wife of James C. Sanford III.

Lisa was born Sept. 14, 1970, in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late Martin and Betty (Clukey) Jendrejcak. She was raised in Waterbury and had been a longtime employee at the Naugatuck Big Y as a pharmacy technician.

Lisa enjoyed traveling, hiking, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Fit Factory Gym in Naugatuck. Lisa was known for lighting up any room with her quick-witted humor and sarcasm.

Besides her husband of 27 years, Lisa is survived by her son, Joshua Sanford and his fiancee Becky Josephson, both of Ellington; her daughter, Erika Sanford of Naugatuck; her brothers, James Jendrejcak of Southington, and John Clukey and his wife Tricia, of Bangor, Maine; and her two beagles, Billy and Bella.

Calling hours were to be on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708; or to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.

