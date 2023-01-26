PITTSBURGH — Lindy Pyshna Nelson, age 78, of Waterbury, Conn., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Lindy was born in Waterbury on July 15, 1944. She was raised and educated in Naugatuck, Conn.

Lindy was the beloved mother of Dawn Hart (Donald) of Pittsburgh, and Erik Nelson of Plainville; grandmother of Madeline, Theodore, Gabrielle and Isabelle; daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Grandell) Pyshna; sister of David Pyshna and the late Ricky Pyshna; sister-in-law of Barbara, of Naugatuck and Carolyn, of Prospect; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends.

Before her retirement, Lindy worked as a medical receptionist for more than 30 years in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. After retiring, she moved to Pittsburgh to help take care of her mother, Helen, who had moved in with her granddaughter.

In her free time, Lindy dedicated herself to perfecting her cookie recipes. Lindy cherished her hobbies, including baking, reading wholesome murder mysteries, arts and crafts, and walking along the Connecticut shore.

She also had a great love for animals, visiting her best friends, and spending quality time with her grandchildren.

Lindy’s memorial service was to be on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 4 p.m. at North Congregational Church at 11 Main St. North, Woodbury, Conn.

Lindy’s family respectfully suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 (stjude.org/donate).