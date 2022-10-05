NAUGATUCK — Services for Linda L. (Lanouette) Langhans, who passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, were Sept. 30, 2022 at Casey’s Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 1987 E. Main St. at Southmayd Road, Waterbury.

Burial was to follow in Grove Cemetery, Naugatuck. Relatives and friends visited with Linda’s family on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service commenced at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

