NAUGATUCK — Lee Ann Weid, 64, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Yale New Haven Hospital from a battle with cancer. She was the wife of John R. Weid.

Mrs. Weid was born April 29, 1958, in Waterbury, the daughter of the late William and Frances (LaFave) DeCarlo Sr. She was a longtime employee of Southbury Training School, retiring in 2018.

She was active in the community where she was a past member of the Naugatuck Women’s Club and had volunteered at the Ecumenical Food Bank. She loved spending time with her grandsons, the beach and camping.

Besides her husband of 45 years, Mrs. Weid is survived by her sons, Jeremiah Weid (Dianne), Jeremy Weid (Karen), John W. Weid (Jamie); her brother, William DeCarlo Jr.; her sisters, Alana DeCarlo and Robyn Moran; and her grandchildren, Eric, Ryan, Robert, Corey and Tyler Weid.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother Michael DeCarlo.

Funeral services were to be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. Burial was to be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours were to be before the service on Oct. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 280285, East Hartford, CT 06128-0285; or to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

