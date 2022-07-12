WATERBURY — Laurence E. Maynard Jr., 64, of Waterbury, husband of Maria (Simoes) Maynard, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at VITAS Hospice Care at Saint Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Laurence was born on July 5, 1957, in Lebanon, N.H., to the late Laurence E. Maynard Sr. and Shirley (Sunn) Maynard. Laurence was a valued employee of Weiland/Somers Thin Strip manufacturing for over 45 years. He was the one you went to when you needed something done, he was always willing to help out. As an active member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 677, he would wear his jacket proudly and often.

Laurence’s most important roles in life were that of husband, father, and grandfather. His family was everything to him. His legacy of devotion, hard work, commitment and love will be carried on in his beautiful family.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife Maria; his three children, Laurence E. Maynard III and his wife, Courtney, Samantha Muniz and her husband, Eric, and Jennifer Dias and her husband, Richard, all of Wolcott; his two sisters, Charlene DeSomma and her husband, Marty, of Waterbury, and Susie Maynard of Broad Brook; his six grandchildren, Laurence E. Maynard IV, Nicholas Maynard, Julia Dias, Ava Maynard, Natalie Dias, and Vivienne Muniz; as well as nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Visitation was at the Prospect Memorial / The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road in Prospect, followed by procession to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., in Waterbury, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial was private.

You are invited to share a fond memory, photo, or words of comfort for Laurence’s family on his Tribute Wall.