WATERTOWN — Laura Soares, 82, wife of Manuel A. Soares, died Jan. 30, 2022, at Waterbury Hospital.

Laura was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Tarrytown, N.Y., daughter of the late Rodrigo J. Soares and Maria Rosa Tavares Soares. Laura and her family moved to Naugatuck when she was six years old and she lived in Naugatuck most of her life. Laura retired from the Chemical Division of Uniroyal, Inc., where she worked as a lab supervisor. Laura also worked as a real estate agent with People’s Realty and for many years worked as a hairdresser. In addition, Laura also wrote for the Luso-Americano newspaper. Laura was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Waterbury and for the past 17 years, she enjoyed living in Oakville and Florida with her husband.

Family was everything to Laura, she loved getting together with family and friends, and she also loved traveling with her husband. Her most precious time however was spent with her grandchildren. She always enjoyed dancing.

In addition to Manuel, her loving husband of 60 years, Laura is survived by her children, Daniel Soares and his wife, Sheila Soares, Sandra Soares Duarte and her husband, Carlos Duarte; her grandchildren, Daniel, Michael, Suzanne, Sophia, and Catarina; her sister, Rose S.Ferreira; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by her daughter, Suzanne C. Soares.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury. Burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck.

To honor Laura’s memory, you may leave an online condolence by visiting buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.