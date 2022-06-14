PROSPECT — Keith P. Ruane, 68, died peacefully on June 1, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Keith was born Aug. 2, 1953 in Bridgeport, son of the late Philip and Teresa (Slovensky) Ruane. Keith graduated from Housatonic Community College and lived most of his life in Bridgeport.

Keith is survived by his twin brother, Kevin Ruane; his sister and brother-in-law, Colleen and Frank Kaczmarek; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Keith was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Agnes Ruane, and his brother’s longtime companion, Janet Gilberti.

All services will be private and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Keith’s memory, donations are requested to Easterseals of Greater Waterbury, 22 Tompkins St., Waterbury, CT 06708.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.