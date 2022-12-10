WOLCOTT — Kathleen Cleaver Jennette, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

She was the daughter of the late Anne (Starr) and Stanley Cleaver of Wethersfield. She is survived by the love of her life and her husband of 50 years, Peter; her daughter Meghan Therkildsen and her favorite son-in-law Don of Wolcott; her three sisters, Christine Cleaver, Eileen Sylvestre, Mary Cleaver; her beloved godson Harrison Maxwell Ritchie; and so many cousins, extended family, and friends.

Kathy was a warm, caring, and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to all.

Many regarded her as the matriarch of the family after her mother’s passing.

She was a kind soul who always brought out the best in everyone.

Her perseverance through difficult times was commendable and her courage and strength were remarkable. We are truly grateful to the entire VITAS hospice staff at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury for their care and support throughout this difficult time.

Arrangements will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathy’s name to the Wolcott Volunteer Ambulance Association (P.O. Box 6066, Wolcott, CT 06716) or visit wolcottambulance.com.

