BETHANY — June G. Riley, 81, of Bethany, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 6, 2022.

She was born May 16, 1941, in Waterbury, to the late Carl and Mary Geary. She graduated Wilby High School in 1958.

She was the beloved wife of Arnold Riley for the past 62 years. June was a loving mother to Sherry L. Marek (Robert) of Bethany, and the late Douglas A. Riley. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Caitlin (Kyle) Tournas, Dawn Keetell, Robert (Rebecca) Marek, Douglas (Maryssa) Riley, Randy Marek, Sean (Lauren) Riley, Nicholas Marek and nine great-grandchildren.

June was an expert seamstress, she loved Irish dancing and worked countless hours making Irish dance costumes that were worn at the All-World Irish Dancing Competition in Ireland.

She was a 40-year member of the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department and dedicated 30-plus years working as the secretary to the first selectman of the town of Bethany.

She also enjoyed playing the keyboard and singing at church with her husband.

There was a memorial service for June on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 210 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

