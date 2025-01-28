NAUGATUCK — It is with heavy hearts that the family of June Bertha Smith shares the news of her peaceful passing in her home, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family, on Jan. 11, 2025, at the age of 70.

Heaven gained an angel as she is now in the care of the Lord. June was the beloved wife of Robert P. Smith, to whom she was married for 52 years.

June was born on June 21, 1954, in Upland, Calif., the daughter of the late Eleanor Elizabeth Watson and Leonard Howard Lowndes. She attended and graduated from Milford High School.

She worked as a home care aide in Heritage Village for more than 20 years, assisting the elderly with her kind, comforting compassion. June’s love for gardening began very early in the spring as she was planting seeds indoors to get things ready for the upcoming season.

She loved her flowers and took pride in making her home the best looking one on the street.

June also ran a small cookie and hors d’oeuvres business for years, and enjoyed making wedding cakes and working with her husband while he photographed weddings.

In her later years she poured her love into being a grandmother to Madelyn and Alexandria, and enjoyed spending time with her friends. Her dearest love was her family, which she cared for immensely.

She was a member of White Oak Baptist Church in Cheshire. She made many friends, who helped immensely to comfort her and her family in her final days.

Left to honor her legacy and cherish her memory are her husband Robert P. Smith; daughter Jenifer Joy Smith; son Robert Leonard Smith; sisters Ellen Winslow and Diana Pfeiffer; and granddaughters Alexandria Smith and Madelyn Bruno; and the countless friends she made along the way.

Her memorial service was to be on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. at White Oak Baptist Church, 120 Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410. The doors were to open at 5 p.m. for friends and family.

To send an online condolence or share a memory, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.