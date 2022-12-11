NAUGATUCK — Judy (Locke) Staskiewicz, 62, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Waterbury Hospital. She was the wife Raymond Staskiewicz.

Judy was born in Waterbury Sept. 4, 1959, daughter of the late Fred W. and Marleen Locke. She worked as a paralegal.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Raymond W. and Jennifer “Muffin” Staskiewicz of Naugatuck; her daughter and son-in-law Krystina and Lyle Pelton of Morris; and her beloved puppy, Nubble.

Visitation was to be at Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

