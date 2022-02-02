NAUGATUCK — Joseph Sigetti, 60, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital. He was the longtime partner of Sandy Bouteiller.

Mr. Sigetti was born April 23, 1961, in Waterbury, the son of the late Lawrence and Grace (Lorson) Sigetti. He was a lifelong Naugatuck resident, attending local schools and graduating from Naugatuck High School.

Besides his partner, Mr. Sigetti is survived by his sisters, Beverly Garceau, and Darlene Butler and her husband, Bill; his stepchildren, William Bryant and his wife, Ligaya, Lloyd Bryant and his wife, Jennifer, John Bryant, and Mary Chapman and her husband, Doug; his grandchildren, April, Elizabeth, Andrew, Brittany, Matthew, Avianna, Owen and Kaira; as well as numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services was at Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St.

