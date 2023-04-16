PROSPECT — Mr. Joseph P. Martino, age 68, passed away unexpectedly while visiting his niece in Azusa, Calif., on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Born on Oct. 5, 1954, in Waterbury, Joe was the son of the late Joseph and Elvira “Vera” (Bredice) Martino. A 1972 graduate of Kennedy High School, Joe worked as a cook for more than 25 years in various restaurants, including Shelley’s, Scoreboard, Drescher’s, and most recently at Mount Olive Daycare program in Hartford.

Joe was a loyal friend who loved to cook for family and friends. One of his favorite pastimes was visiting the beaches of Rhode Island in the summer. He was a sports fan, with the Boston Red Sox being his favorite team.

He loved all genres of music and had an extensive collection of vinyl records of artists from the 1960s and 1970s, including The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. Quiet and compassionate, Joe loved all animals, especially dogs and cats, and was active in animal rescue.

Joe is survived by his sisters Charlotte Martino and Carol Martino, both of Prospect; and his niece Gianna Jackson of Azusa, Calif. He also leaves several cousins and friends.

All services were to be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be made to: Simon Foundation of Bloomfield, 120 Rescue Lane, Bloomfield, CT 06002; or to another animal rescue organization of your choice.

Maiorano Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements. For additional information, to sign the online guest book or to leave online condolences, please visit maioranofuneralhome.com.