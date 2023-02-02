NAUGATUCK — Jose Barbosa Reis, 78, husband of Amalia Reis, died peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023, in the VITAS Hospice Care Unit at Saint Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Jose was born Dec. 26, 1944, in Aveiro, Portugal, a son of the late Jose Valente dos Reis and Isilda Barbosa dos Reis. Jose attended Santo Amaro School and Naugatuck High School. Jose worked as a construction foreman for DeFelice Construction Company, retiring in 2007 after working there for 30 years.

Throughout the 1980s, Jose was a soccer referee; he was a member of Clube Uniao Portuguesa, where he served as treasurer, and in 1978, served as club president. Jose was also a member of the Portuguese Sport Club in Waterbury.

In addition to Amalia, his wife of 53 years, Jose is survived by his sons, Paul Reis of Naugatuck, and Bruno Reis of New Haven; his brothers, Alexandre Reis of Veiros, Portugal, Domingos Reis of Santo Amaro, Portugal and Fernando Reis of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; his sisters, Celeste Pinho of Louriero, Portugal, and Emilia Oliveira of Naugatuck; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated 10 a.m. Friday directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury. Burial was in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. Calling hours were Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Jose’s memory, donations are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd South, #4b, Southington, CT 06489.

