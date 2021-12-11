SOUTHBURY — John Stien (Bill/John), formerly of Southbury, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021, with his family at his bedside. Born in Waterbury, on Jan. 31, 1955, he grew up in Naugatuck, but spent most of his adult life in his beloved Southbury.

After working as a manager at Grand Union, he opened his own business, Total Home Services. He had many wonderful work families, and was a mentor to some of the people that he hired through the years and they have remained loyal and treasured friends who will miss him dearly.

Through his own business, he endeared himself to everyone, and especially to his elder clients to whom he was much more than an employee. He consistently went out of his way to help them manage when they needed help. His happy place was Maine, and he made many friends over the years in his travels.

He was generous of spirit and with his time. Over the years, he actively fundraised for the National MS Society and supported APNH with his time and resources. He never said no to helping and was right there to assist his sister, Coleen, open her businesses, and helped her and Marcia over the Christmas holiday season.

He was funny and loved having good times with his family and friends. Cooking was his passion, as was treating friends and family who were a bit under the weather or just because, with soup and cookie deliveries. His dogs were his heart and he leaves behind Tilly in the care of his beloved pet sitter, Suzi.

Bill/John is survived by his mother, Marjorie B. Morton; his three sisters, Marcia C. Brown, Coleen Campbell, and Lorna Bolduc; brother-in-law, Pierce Campbell; as well as a myriad of friends who were more like family.

In his last days, we are grateful especially to Mary Moran, his unofficial sister, who sat with him at his bedside and to the friends who sent their memories to read to him and supported the family.

There will be a celebration of life with dinner at St. Michael’s Parish House on the Green in Naugatuck, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Please bring your memories to share.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project or Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS).