MIDDLEBURY — John S. Zembruski Sr., 86, beloved husband of Barbara (Vensel) Zembruski, passed away at his home on Friday, March 18, 2022.

John was born in New Haven, on Oct. 1, 1935, son of the late Antoni and Helen (Paczuska) Zembrzuski. He was a true Waterburian, growing up in the North end of Waterbury, educated in local schools, and graduated from Crosby High School in 1953. He went on to graduate from the American Academy of Embalming and Mortuary Research in 1955. John opened the Zembrzuski Funeral Home in Waterbury in December of 1957 at the age of 21. He also worked at Fitzgerald Funeral Home in Naugatuck for many years. He purchased the business in 1969 and went on to serve the community for more than six decades, which currently operates as the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald Zembruski Funeral Home.

John was a family oriented man and had a very strong faith and devotion to God and his community. He was extremely proud and passionate of his Polish heritage. He proudly sponsored and selected music with his grandson Nathaniel for the Zembruski Family Polka Show on WATR with sponsorship by the Zembruski family for several years. He was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Waterbury until its closing. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Society, the Polish National Alliance, St. Hedwig Holy Name Society, Naugatuck Senior Center, the Connecticut and National Funeral Directors Association. John enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida, traveling to Newport and Cape Cod, cruising, playing cards, dancing, listening to Polka music, and the Florida sunshine.

In addition to his loving wife Barbara of nearly 60 years, John leaves his children, Carol Everett and her husband, Jack, of Woodbury, John S. Zembruski Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Southbury, and Steven P. Zembruski and his wife, Lisa, of Middlebury; his four loving grandchildren, Steven P. Zembruski Jr. of Foxborough, Mass., Morgan (Zembruski) Smith and her husband, James, of North Palm Beach, Fla., Nathaniel and Grace Zembruski of Naugatuck; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Corsi) Zembruski of Naugatuck; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was a predeceased by his youngest son, Joseph A. Zembruski in 2015; and his sisters, Frances Karezna and Mary Dmytryshyn.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main St., Waterbury. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury.

To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712.