NAUGATUCK — John P. Dowling, 72, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

John was born April 24, 1949, in Waterbury, the son of the late William and Josephine (Nash) Dowling. He was a lifelong Naugatuck resident and worked as a Social Worker for many years for the state of Connecticut.

John was a huge UConn women’s basketball fan, and an avid Sherman. He also dabbled in horse racing. He was enthralled with Irish history and would often tell us what books we should read or what shows we should watch, so we would stay informed about Ireland.

But first and foremost, he loved family and family get-togethers. His gifts were always unique. He was not much into wrapping and would just bring them in the bags they came in.

He loved and cared for all his nephews and nieces, and would talk about them to anyone who would listen. Without a doubt, John was their favorite uncle. He was one of the most sincere and generous individuals you could ever meet. We truly miss him.

John is survived by his sister, Nancy Rosa and her husband, Mike; his brothers, William Dowling and William’s companion, Linda Underwood, and Kevin Dowling and his wife, Margaret; as well as his much-loved nieces and nephews, Robin Logie, Sharon Colangelo, Robert Colangelo, Brian Colangelo, Michael Rosa, David Rosa, Sam Dowling, Maris LePage, Christopher Dowling, Matthew Dowling, Lisa Funderburk, and Donna Demarest.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, David and James Dowling, and his sister, Joan Colangelo.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104-2396.

For online condolences, or to share a photo or a story, please visit fordfh.com.