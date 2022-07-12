SUCCASUNNA, N.J. — John Edward Knapik Sr., age 78, formerly of Naugatuck, passed away at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., on Friday, June 24, 2022.

He was born in Waterbury on Sep. 27, 1943, son of the late Andrew and Gertrude (Stephenson) Knapik. John was a longtime resident of Naugatuck and a graduate of Naugatuck High School. He retired from Eyelematic Manufacturing in Watertown after many years of service. John was a Dallas Cowboys fan, and he enjoyed old movies and drag racing.

John is survived by his children, John Knapik, Lori Ann Anderson, Wade Knapik, and Brenda Knapik Raymond; his seven grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; his brother, Andrew Knapik Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Michael, Paul, and James.

A graveside service was at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/ Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck, is in care of his arrangements.