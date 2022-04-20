NAUGATUCK — John Edward Croce, 78, of Naugatuck, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Cheshire House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterbury after a long illness.

John was born in Waterbury, Dec. 1, 1943, son of the late John and Lucy DiLeo Croce. He and his family moved to Naugatuck in 1955. He was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, and became a meat cutter at Pats IGA in Wolcott until his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States National Guard.

John enjoyed attending theatrical productions on Broadway and at Bushnell, Shubert, and Palace Theaters in Connecticut as well as travel with his longtime partner Kathleen Gillen. He also enjoyed restaurant dining, whether it was a french restaurant for special occasions, the Oyster Bar at Grand Central Terminal, eating a lobster at a picnic table on Cape Cod, or a good hot dog at a local stand. He loved his trips to the Deep South and Midwest. He was an automobile enthusiast so his personal favorites were the Studebaker Museum in South Bend and Graceland in Memphis.

John was a great and caring father to his only son, John D. Croce. They enjoyed weekly trips to the Wolf’s Den campground in East Haddam together during his son’s early years. John taught his son the necessity of hard work and humility, and always supported his son in whatever he wished to accomplish. He was a member of the YMCA and participated in their exercise programs. He belonged to the Prospect Senior Center and enjoyed their trips and parties.

In addition to Kathleen and his son, John is survived by his brother, Raymon Croce and his wife, Kathy Croce, of Naugatuck, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Croce.

A graveside service was at St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck. Arrangements entrusted to the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/ Fitzgerald Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck.

