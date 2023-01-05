WATERBURY — Joan R. Paonessa, 87, of Waterbury, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

Joan was born on March 10, 1935, in Waterbury to the late Rita A. (Heon) and Louis Paonessa. She attended Hopeville Grammar School.

She was in the Wilby High School graduating class of 1952.

Joan had a very special group of friends from school who enjoyed many reunions together over the years.

Joan worked as an office manager at Multi Metal Manufacturing in Naugatuck for 29 years.

In 2016 when the business closed, Joan found herself reluctantly retiring at the age of 82. She loved working and would have continued if the business hadn’t closed its doors.

Joan was a lifelong New York Yankees fan who had the great pleasure of meeting and talking to Mickey Mantle in 1981, as well as Bucky Dent in 2007.

She loved traveling (especially to Italy!), but most of all loved spending time with her great-niece and -nephews Megan, Ryan and Evan.

Joan leaves behind her adored nieces and nephew: Lisa Charney of Tucson, Ariz., Kimberly Holland of Prospect, and Michael Paonessa (Millie Esposito) of Wolcott; her great-niece and -nephews, who were the loves of her life, Megan Holland of Andover, N.H., Ryan Holland of Clermont, Fla., and Evan Charney of Wilton; as well as several cousins, especially Claudette Green of Thomaston; and all of her wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan’s name to The Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center (leevercancercenter.org) for breast cancer research.

A graveside service was to be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery, 2324 E. Main St. in Waterbury.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home