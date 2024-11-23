SOUTHBURY — Region 16 school teacher and former town of Southbury selectman, a 56-year resident of South Britain, Joan O’Shea Sullivan, 93, passed away on Nov. 13, 2024.

Born Johanna O’Shea in Waterbury on Friday, Nov. 13, 1931, the same day her father won $500, Joan and her family always considered Friday the 13th a lucky day. Growing up in an Irish-speaking family in Waterbury, she graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1949, from St. Joseph College in West Hartford in 1953, B.S. sociology and later earned a M.A., education, from Western Connecticut State University in 1972.

She taught for 20 years at the Long River Middle School in Prospect, teaching sixth and eighth grade English. She was president of her local CEA-NEA labor union with the Region 16 School District for Prospect-Beacon Falls.

After retiring, she also taught at Waterbury Adult Education. Later, while Southbury town selectman, she negotiated a collective bargaining agreement for the town of Southbury with its police officers.

She was predeceased by her parents John and Johanna O’Shea; her sister-in-law Bridget O’Shea; and is survived by her children, Hugh Sullivan (Diane) of Southbury, Aelish Clifford (John) of Avon, Owen Sullivan of Washington, D.C., and Deirdre Sullivan (Ed Harbur) of Southbury; seven grandchildren, Kate Clifford (Matthew Collin), Morgan Clifford Howell (John Howell), JP Clifford (Jessica Gander Clifford), Aelish B. Sullivan, Hugh C. Sullivan, Patrick “Mac” Hart, and Owen Hart; six great-grandchildren; brothers John O’Shea (Cynthia) and Maurice O’Shea; cousin Cathy Daversa; several nieces and nephews; and Irish cousins in England, Ireland, Chicago, and Georgia.

Friends were invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the daily chapel at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. South, Southbury. A funeral Mass was to begin at 11 a.m. Burial was to be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Southbury Food Bank and mention Joan Sullivan in the note.

To leave an online condolence, please visit munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.