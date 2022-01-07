NAUGATUCK — Jennifer A. June, 38, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Jennifer was born Oct. 27, 1983, in New Haven and graduated from Trumbull High School in 2002.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Craig and Ingrid June of Naugatuck; her daughter, Angelique; her brothers, Lester, Edgar, and Craig June; her grandmother, Zaida June; her aunt and uncle, Karen and John Prokop; as well as her cousins.

Funeral services and committal will be at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences, to share a photo, or a story, please visit fordfh.com.