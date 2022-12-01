WATERBURY — Jennie (Sochon) Dziezynski, age 91, widow of Arthur J. Dziezynski, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Born in Torrington, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Stella (Szymanski) Sochon. Jennie was a longtime Waterbury resident, a communicant of St. Michael Church, and former member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Waterbury until its closing.

She was an avid UConn basketball fan, enjoyed sitting on her porch watching all that went on in her backyard, and loved more than anything spending time with her family. She was kind to everyone she met and always put others before herself.

She is survived by her five sons, David (Lynne), Robert, James (Celine), John (Karyn) and Thomas (Kim) Dziezynski; her three daughters, Karen (Bob) Lockwood, Joanne Dziezynski and Kristine (Mark) Smolkis; her 11 grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Jennie was predeceased by her brother William Sochon, and her sister Theresa Farkas.

Calling hours were to be on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck. A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 62 St. Michael Drive, Waterbury. Burial was to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

