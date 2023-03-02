WATERBURY — Jennie Hannon, 97, of Waterbury (formerly of Cheshire), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Waterbury.

Jennie was born in Waterbury on June 14, 1925, one of seven children of the late Mary (Dillon) and Michael Marzano. Jennie was a parishioner of St. Bridget of Sweden Church for many years.

She was very active and loved to travel, and spent much of her time at the Cheshire Senior Center, where she worked with its travel club. Jennie also enjoyed playing cards, especially setback, and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish Jennie’s memory are her daughter Janice Zilaro of Waterbury; her son Thomas Hannon (Rose) of Wallingford; her two grandchildren, Jenny Andrews (Jim) of Jersey City, N.J., and Patrick Zilaro (Sheila) of San Diego, Calif.; her four great-grandchildren, Rose, Carter, Aaron and Mary Zilaro; her son-in-law Kenneth Russo; her nephew Louis DiCorpo; as well as several other nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jennie was predeceased by her husband Thomas Hannon; her daughter Kathleen (Hannon) Russo; her six siblings; and her son-in-law Joseph P. Zilaro.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at St. Bridget of Sweden Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire.

All those planning to attend were asked to meet directly at the church.

Procession to New St. Bridget Cemetery on Higgins Road was to follow, where Jennie was to be laid to rest with her husband.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Jennie’s family. For online condolences and directions, please visit prospectmemorial.com.