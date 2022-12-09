PROSPECT — Jeanette “Elaine” Graveline, 94, of Prospect, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Beacon Brook Health Center. She was the widow of her beloved husband Eugene Graveline Sr.

Left to mourn her passing and cherish her legacy of energy and love are her five sons, Gil (Kathleen) of Prospect, Kurt (Maryann) of Florida, Mark (Theresa), Carl, Leon (Mary)—all of Prospect; her 11 adult grandchildren, Kurt Jr., Evynne, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Leigh, Meghan, Nicole, Kenneth, Alex, Zachary and Bailee; in addition to 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation was to be Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Elaine’s funeral Mass was to be on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect. All those planning to attend funeral services were asked to meet directly at the church.

The Graveline family would like to thank the staff of Hartford HealthCare Hospice for their compassionate care over the last months of Elaine’s illness, and particularly are grateful for the loving care she received from her private aide, Gigi.

In keeping with Elaine’s generous and patriotic heart, in lieu of flowers, if you so desire, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 7192, Prospect, CT 06712.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Graveline family with the arrangements.

Please visit prospectmemorial.com for Elaine’s full obituary.