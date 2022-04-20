Jean Braley

NAUGATUCK — Jean (Burke) Braley, age 77, beloved wife of the late Gary Braley Sr., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, peacefully at her home.

She was born in New Hampshire, on June 25, 1945, daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Fries) Burke. She had lived in Naugatuck for more than 20 years with her family. Jean enjoyed CB radio, gardening, crocheting, quilting, and all kinds of crafts. She loved her family dearly, and especially time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her children, Gary Braley Jr. (Dawn), Richard Braley, Tammy Gaffney (Michael), and Gayle Martins (Jose), all of Naugatuck; her seven grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial will be private in Grove Cemetery.

To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708.