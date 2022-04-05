WATERBURY — Helen P. Majewski, 100, of Waterbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Helen was born on Jan. 1, 1922, the ninth of ten children, in Oakville, daughter of the late Michael and Rosalia (Florian) Pazdan. She was the wife of the late/widow of Fabian (Rudy) Majewski.

She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Candace M. Majewski and her companion, David B. Peters, and Mark F. Majewski. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Heather L. Majewski and Audra L. Majewski; and three adorable great-granddaughters, Sadira and Lisiana Forcucci and Madeline Majewski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, especially Alexandrea Jeans, who held a very special place in Helen’s heart.

She was predeceased by three brothers, six sisters, and sisters-in-law, Wanda Alex and Eleanor Majewski.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose family always came first. She graduated from Watertown High School and began her career as a secretary in many local companies, the Waterbury Democrat, the Waterbury Clock Co., the American Brass Co., the American Metal Hose, Technicraft, and the Law Offices of Carmody, Larkin & Torrance as Mr. Carmody’s personal secretary. Finally, after 30 years as the Office Manager at Central Naugatuck Valley Regional Planning Agency, she retired at the age of 70.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stanislaw Kostka Church and throughout the years, was the president, recording secretary and treasurer of the Catholic Ladies Guild. Helen was a devoted Catholic who had a deep faith and true pride in her Polish Heritage. Helen loved her trips with her dear friend, Rita Volpe, to religious landmarks in Italy, France and Portugal. In her youth, she enjoyed bowling, planting vegetable and flower gardens, loved to read, especially the diary of St. M. Faustina Kowalska, and taking care of her beloved granddaughters, Heather and Audra.

Calling hours were at St. John the Evangelist Church, 574 Main St., Watertown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 669 Platt Road, Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries, Inc., attention: Barbara Dublin, 770 East Main St., Waterbury, CT, 06702.

